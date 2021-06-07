Chiranjeevi Sarja 1st Death Anniversary: Meghana Raj recalls June 6th night; To visit late actor's memorial

Meghana Raj was 5 months pregnant when Chiranjeevi passed away and their first-born has managed to bring happiness again in the Sarja family.

One of the most beloved actors of the Kannada film industry, Chiranjeevi Sarja left for heavenly abode on June 7, 2020. The entire film industry was in shock by Chiranjeevi's sudden demise. It has been one year since this heartbreaking and unfortunate incident and the family will never get over the harsh reality that he is no longer with any of us. Meghana Raj was 5 months pregnant when Chiranjeevi passed away and their first-born has managed to bring happiness back in the Sarja family.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress recalled the night of June 6, a day before the actor passed away. "The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes, only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said ‘nothing’. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day," the actress remembers on the late actor's death anniversary.

For the first time, Meghana will take their son Jr Chiru to the late actor's memorial. They will visit a farm that has Chiranjeevi’s memorial.

Also Read: Meghana Raj shares a beautiful candid throwback photo with Chiranjeevi Sarja ahead of his death anniversary

Chiranjeevi and actress Meghana, after being in a decade long relationship, got engaged on October 22, 2017. They tied the knot a year later in 2018.

After the actor passed away last year, Meghana penned an emotional note remembering him. "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again, but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru," she wrote on Instagram.

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×