Chiranjeevi Sarja 42nd birthday anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the late Sandalwood star
Take a look at the lesser-known facts about Chiranjeevi Sarja on his 42nd birth anniversary.
Chiranjeevi Sarja will always be remembered fondly by Sandalwood fans. Entering the Kannada film industry with the 2009 film Vayuputra directed by his uncle Kishore Sarja, Chiranjeevi Sarja went on to become a part of many projects including Whistle, the horror comedy Chandralekha, the mystery thriller Aatagara, the action entertainer Rudra Tandava, and the action thriller Amma I Love You, to name a few.
His filmography would have been much longer if not for his untimely demise at 39. He is survived by his wife Meghana Raj Sarja and son Raayan Raj Sarja. For those who do not know, Chiranjeevi Sarja was born on 17th October 1980, and today on his 42nd birth anniversary, we will be discussing some lesser-known facts about the late actor:
Roots in the industry
Did you know Chiranjeevi Sarja was not an outsider in Sandalwood as his family already had roots in the film industry? His maternal grandfather Shakti Prasad and his uncle Arjun Sarja were both well-established names in the Kannada film fraternity. His younger brother Dhruva Sarja is also an actor, who works in Sandalwood. Meanwhile, his other uncle Kishore Sarja is a director.
Dhruva Sarja and his better half Prerana Shankar recently welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl.
Worked as assistant director
During the initial days of his career, Chiranjeevi Sarja worked as an assistant director for his uncle Arjun Sarja for around four years. After learning the tricks of the trade, he made his debut with the Kannada movie Vayuputra. The romantic action drama was directed by Kishore Sarja and also featured Ambareesh, Aindrita Ray, Ajay and Sadhu Kokhila in key roles. Backed by Arjun Sarja, the movie was the remake of the Tamil film, Sandakozhi.
The 2020 Sandalwood drama Shivarjuna turned out to be his last release before passing away. He was working on five other projects, which were at various stages of production at the time of his demise.
Love Life
After dating each other for around a decade, Chiranjeevi Sarja got engaged to Meghana Raj on October 2017. Following this, the lovebirds tied the knot in May 2018. They were friends for a long time before they fell in love. They gave couple goals to all the new-age couples out there. In fact, even after his demise, Meghana Raj remembers her late husband through nostalgic Instagram posts.
Today, commemorating his birth anniversary, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback picture from their wedding ceremony and penned a sweet note that read, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja."
Working with Pannaga Bharana
Chiranjeevi Sarja's close friend and director Pannaga Bharana wanted to do a film with him. However, it could not be so. Now, the filmmaker decided to do a film with his better half, Meghana Raj. The project will mark her comeback to movies after 2 years.
In the meantime, during Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3, Meghana Raj talked about how she came to terms with her husband's passing away. She revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after learning about Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise. She was quoted saying, "These things are hard to take in, I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me. And the next thing I did was to call up my gynecologist and tell her this has happened, please come here. So somehow, I read this somewhere that when you are carrying, every time a mother goes through a trauma, the baby starts helping the mother deal with it, internally also. Honestly, till date also I'm trying to figure out how I'm trying to get through every day so I can't give you a definite answer on what I do and how it is."
