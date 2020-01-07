Chiranjeevi Sarja and Tanya Hope starrer Khakii to release on THIS date; Find Out

Khakii which is a Kannada movie is one of the awaited ones. Read on to know the release date of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Tanya Hope starrer.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Tanya Hope starrer upcoming Kannada move Khakii is all set to release on January 24. Helmer Naveen Reddy is all set to mark his debut in Sandalwood with the movie. The film is written by Vidyadhar and is bankrolled by Tharun Shivappa under the banner Tharun Talkies. The technical crew includes Ritvik who has composed music and Balu, has cranked the camera. As per reports, Chiranjeevi Sarja is playing the role of a cable operator in this movie. Aside from these actors, the Chaya Singh, Dev Gill and Shivamani among others. The tagline of the movie is The Power of Common Man and the makers want to deliver a social awareness message for the audience.

Speaking of Sarja's other projects, aside from Khakii, he also has Ranam, Jugari Cross and Mahesh Chaitanya directorial as well. The last one is bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar under his banner Crystal Park Cinemas. Talking about Jugari Cross, the same is being directed by TS Nagabharana and produced by Kaddipudi Chandru. On the other hand, Ranam is directed by V Samudra and in the movie, Chiranjeevi os sharing screen space with Chetan Kumar of Aa Dinagalu fame. The actor was last seen Singha, which was helmed by Vijay Kiran and bankrolled by Uday Mehta, and starred Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead.

Check out the teaser right below.

What are your views on the same? Are you excited for Sarja's next? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More