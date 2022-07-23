Chiranjeevi Sarja, Arjun, Dhruva's mom Lakshmi Devi passes away; Meghana Raj remembers her in a heartfelt note

Arjun Sarja's mother Lakshmi Devi, who is also the grandmother of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Dhruva, passed away. While not many details of her death are revealed, the family is mourning the loss of their dear one. The Sarja family has been going through a hard time since Chiranjeevi's demise and now Lakshmi Devi's death has also left the family in shock. Chiranjeevi's wife Meghana Raj and Dhruva Sarja took to social media and remembered her with fond memories

Meghana Raj shared a pic with her son Raayan sitting on Laksmi Devi and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, Iron lady for a reason! Ajji and i have had a beautiful relationship… we had agreed to disagree on most things except for Chiru… when it came to him we would think of nothing else but only the best for him…Chiru fondly calls her Darling! We have had our moments where we both have been equally stubborn and have even fought… but u have always believed in me and have given me the kind of love which only i can understand… without u, the fundation which the family stands on has shaken.. #LakshmiDeviAjji #endofareign."

Dhruva Sarja also shared some beautiful moments with his grandfather and wrote 'Miss you forever DARLING'.

Lakshmi Devi was married to Shakti Prasad, who appeared in Kannada films in mostly villainous roles. In a career spanning close to 20 years, he appeared in over 200 films including landmark films such as Immadi Pulikeshi (1967) and Antha (1981). She is the mother of actor Arjun Sarja and grandmother of actors Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva Sarja and Aishwarya Arjun.

Also Read: Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary with an emotional note: You & me for eternity

Meanwhile, Arjun Sarja has turned director for his next, which will launch his daughter Aishwarya as the female lead opposite Vishwak Sen. Arjun Sarja is returning to direction after four long years and is also making his debut as a director in Tollywood. The film was launched recently with Pawan Kalyan and the pics went viral on social media.