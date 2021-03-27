Chiranjeevi Sarja & Chetan Kumar’s Ranam: Fans erect a huge cut out of the late actor; Meghana shares PHOTO

Ranam was directed by V Samudra and it also has Chetan Kumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles, while Dev Gill, Sadhu Kokila and Bullet Prakash will be seen playing the supporting roles.

As some theatres across the country are operating with full audience capacity, films after films are being released. Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Chetan Kumar's Ranam released in theatres in Karnataka yesterday. Fans of the actor erected a huge cut-out of him and celebrated him and adorned the cut-out with giant garlands and flowers. Taking to social media fans are sharing photos of the cut out and it got the attention of Meghana Raj Sarja, who shared it on her Instagram space too.

After he passed away on June 7, 2020 following a heart attack, Chiranjeevi’s fans have been sharing memories of the actor every now and then. Meghana too often shares them on her social media space. For the uninitiated, popular 39-year-old Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 last year after suffering a massive heart attack. While Ranam was directed by V Samudra, it also has Chetan Kumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles. Dev Gill, Sadhu Kokila and Bullet Prakash will be seen playing the supporting roles.

See the photo here:

Meghana Raj Sarja made the headlines after she helped her son Jr Chiru launch the trailer of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s upcoming film Rajamarthanda. It is to be noted that Rajamarthanda is almost completed and only a few portions of Chiranjeevi were left to be shot before the actor passed away. Dhruva Sarja has joined the sets of the film to finish the remaining portions of Chiranjeevi in the film. It has Deepti Sati as the female lead.

Credits :Instagram

