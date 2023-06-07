Chiranjeevi Sarja Death Anniversary: Meghana Raj shares an unseen photo as she remembers her late husband

Meghana Raj Sarja has posted a happy throwback photo with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary. Describing Chiranjeevi Sarja as her happiness, Meghana captioned the image- "My yesterday, today and forever." The comment section of the post is filled with heartwarming messages and blessings for Meghana Raj Sarja.

"Omg now I feel that he's not here," commented an Instagram user while another wrote, "Chiru forever." Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in 2020 after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest at home. The 39-year-old Kannada star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness but was declared dead by the doctors citing cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

Meghana has emerged as an inspiration and a brave lady for millions of people by finding human resilience within herself post her husband's demise. She has been staying strong for their little son, Raayan Raj Sarja. Meghana Raj has decided to take on life courageously.

Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary

Talking about her upcoming film, Meghana will be seen in Vishal Atreya's upcoming film 'Tatsama Tadbhava - The Confession'. The film is being backed by Pannaga Bharana, a close friend of Meghana and Chiranjeevi. The upcoming film also stars Pannaga Bharana, Chethan Nanjundaiah, and Spurthi Anil.

The first look poster of the film was released in February and it shows, the film's leading lady Meghana Raj Sarja in a scared look with two hands covering her mouth. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actress wrote, "When entrapped by fear, being fearless is her only way out! Unveiling the first look of Tatsama Tadbhava - The confession."

