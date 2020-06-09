Chiranjeevi Sarja Demise: Netizens pray for three months pregnant Meghana Raj's well being

Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely death has left everyone in the Sandalwood industry grief-stricken. In the midst of all this, the news of his wife Meghana Raj's pregnancy has further made the netizens emotional.

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja left for his heavenly abode on Sunday leaving everyone grief-stricken and in deep shock. The 39-year old South star had suffered a heart attack. The entire Sandalwood has mourned the untimely demise of the actor. Now, another piece of news has added to everyone’s agony. Chiranjeevi and his wife Meghana Raj were expecting their first child, reveals reports. The star wife who herself has worked in numerous South movies is now three months pregnant.

If media reports are to be believed, the couple was planning to announce the news on social media shortly. The two of them had also taken blessings from the rest of their family members. Netizens around the country are now praying for Meghana’s well-being and good health after getting to know about the same. This news has been confirmed by veteran actor Sumalatha Ambareesh who has revealed that Chiranjeevi and his wife had come to seek her blessings for their first child.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets of netizens below:

Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja passes away of heart attack at 39 in #Bengaluru#ChiranjeeviSarja married actress #MeghanaRaj on May 2, 2018. Its very sad that his wife is 4 months pregnant now. https://t.co/aUzVXmxFlZ pic.twitter.com/dweG5g4itW — Naresh (Naresh_721) June 7, 2020

Gone too soon! Words can't express the grief struck in Sandalwood & us! May God give strength to your wife and family #RIPChiranjeeviSarja #ChiranjiviSarja

You left even before your child could come to this earth! #RIPChiruSarja pic.twitter.com/mcCkDk0fbM — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (Srk_bangalore) June 7, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family of actor ChiranjeeviSarja who left too young. Prayers for strength to his #MeghanaRaj who married him last year. RIP pic.twitter.com/TXoNHOHj9r — Archana Dalmia (ArchanaDalmia) June 7, 2020

Late #ChiranjeeviSarja 's wife is Actress #MeghanaRaj , who has done movies in Tamil too.. They got married in 2018 only.. Sad.. Condolences to her.. pic.twitter.com/aRE667YlVf — Ramesh Bala (rameshlaus) June 7, 2020

Talking about Chiranjeevi Sarja, the actor was being rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state on Sunday. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save him and he passed away leaving many of his loved ones and fans teary-eyed. The actor had tied the knot with Meghana Raj back in 2018 after dating her for some time. His sudden demise has left behind a void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the upcoming years.

(ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi Sarja's Demise: Actor's LAST Instagram post sees him look back at his best days with his brothers)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×