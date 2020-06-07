Chiranjeevi Sarja Demise: Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu Sundar, Priyamani & more mourn the actor's death

Many celebrities and actors from the south film industry shared their shock and disbelief over the actor's sudden demise.

The untimely death of Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has left the entire south film industry in a state of shock. The actor passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Sunday in Bangalore. Many celebrities and actors from the south film industry shared their shock and disbelief over the actor's sudden demise. The south actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a tweet about Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely demise. The actress wrote, "This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace, chirusarj...I am out of words."

Rashmika Mandanna was terrible heartbroken about the actor's sudden death. Well-known south actress Khushbu Sundar also shared message on her Twitter handle stating, "Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39. He was so talented and doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace." Priyamani also tweeted, Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling faceBroken heartBroken heartBroken heart my deepest condolences to the whole family!! Other actors like Allu Sirish also took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the Sarja family. Allu Sirish wrote, "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Check out the tweets:

This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace chirusarja .. I am out of words. — Rashmika Mandanna (iamRashmika) June 7, 2020

Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39.

He was so talented n doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace #Chiru — KhushbuSundar (khushsundar) June 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (priyamani6) June 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru." Cricketer Anil Kumble also tweeted saying, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends." Dhananjaya also shared a picture with the late actor on his Twitter account, as he expressed his shock over Sarja's death.

