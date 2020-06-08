Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Wife Meghna Raj breaks down as hundreds of fans gather to pay their last respects

As family and fans of Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja gathered in hundreds to join the funeral of the late actor, his wife and his relatives broke down.

The sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on Sunday came as a huge shocker to the actor’s family and his fans. Several celebrities from the south took to their social media spaces to offer condolences to his family and to pay their last respects. Chiranjeevi complained of breathlessness and severe pain in the chest on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital on Sunday as he fell unconscious. Reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack and doctors could not save his life.

His demise sent a huge wave of shock throughout the nation. Many popular personalities including Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rashmika Mandanna paid their tributes on Twitter. CM Yediyurappa took to his Twitter space and expressed how shocked he was to hear the news of the 39-year-old actor's demise. Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghna Raj. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018 after being in relationship for several years.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with the Kannada film Vayaputra in the year 2009. His also the nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. His last film was Sandalwood’s Shivarjuna, which hit the big screens earlier this year. He has acted in more than 20 films and the most memorable ones are Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

