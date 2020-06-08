  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and other celebrities pay their last respect

South Indian celebrities like Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, KGF star Yash, Darshan and many others were spotted to pay their last tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja.
8036 reads Mumbai
Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and other celebrities pay their last respectChiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and other celebrities pay their last respect
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 7. He was 39. Social media is flooded with tributes from fans and celebs for Chiranjeevi, fondly called Chiru. Rashmika Mandanna, Khusbu Sundar, Radhika Pandit, and many other celebs took to social media and offered their condolences. A lot of celebrities and fans also attended his funeral today, at his brother Dhruva's farmhouse in the Kanakapura road, Bengaluru. 

South Indian celebrities like Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, KGF star Yash, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Rockline Venkatesh and many others were spotted to pay their last tribute to the actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja, uncle Arjuna Sarja were also spotted at the farmhouse where he is laid to rest. DK Shivakumar, KPCC President, also visited the late actor's residence in Bengaluru to offer his condolences to the family. Chiranjeevi Sarja was wrapped in tri-colour National flag as a mark of respect from his family, fans and celebrities from the film industry. 

Also Read: RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Yash's wife Radhika Pandit is heartbroken as she shares actor's picture from a party 

A day before, the Sandalwood star shared an amazing picture of him looking back at his childhood with his brothers. Chiranjeevi Sarja shared a then and now picture with his brothers and wrote, "Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??" 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??

A post shared by Chirranjeevi Sarja (@chirusarja) on

Chiranjeevi is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. In October 2017, he got engaged to actress Meghana Raj. They married on 2 May 2018.  He started his with film Vayuputra in 2009 and has acted in 22 films. 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement