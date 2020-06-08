Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and other celebrities pay their last respect

South Indian celebrities like Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, KGF star Yash, Darshan and many others were spotted to pay their last tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 7. He was 39. Social media is flooded with tributes from fans and celebs for Chiranjeevi, fondly called Chiru. Rashmika Mandanna, Khusbu Sundar, Radhika Pandit, and many other celebs took to social media and offered their condolences. A lot of celebrities and fans also attended his funeral today, at his brother Dhruva's farmhouse in the Kanakapura road, Bengaluru.

South Indian celebrities like Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, KGF star Yash, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Rockline Venkatesh and many others were spotted to pay their last tribute to the actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja, uncle Arjuna Sarja were also spotted at the farmhouse where he is laid to rest. DK Shivakumar, KPCC President, also visited the late actor's residence in Bengaluru to offer his condolences to the family. Chiranjeevi Sarja was wrapped in tri-colour National flag as a mark of respect from his family, fans and celebrities from the film industry.

Shivanna and Yash Pay Homage to Chiranjeevi Sarja. pic.twitter.com/sJ1Anodtzb — Blue Chip (@Photos4uIndia) June 8, 2020

May your Soul Rest in Peace, Chiru pic.twitter.com/mMOxIyDmJ7 — Blue Chip (@Photos4uIndia) June 8, 2020

Also Read: RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Yash's wife Radhika Pandit is heartbroken as she shares actor's picture from a party

Chiranjeevi is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. In October 2017, he got engaged to actress Meghana Raj. They married on 2 May 2018. He started his with film Vayuputra in 2009 and has acted in 22 films.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×