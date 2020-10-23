Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana's son born on their engagement anniversary; Family says it's destined to be

New mommy Meghana's father Sundar Raj told media how October 22 is a special date as they welcomed a new member to their family.

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj Sarja are blessed with a baby boy. Meghana gave birth to a baby boy yesterday and the first photos of the newborn took social media by storm. The adorable photos of Junior Chiru got immense love and blessings on social media. It was a special yet emotional moment for the Sarja family as the couple was blessed with the baby boy on their engagement ceremony. New mommy Meghana's father Sundar Raj told media how October 22 is a special date.

"Three years ago, it was on this very date that Meghana and Chiru were engaged. This is a very pleasant coincidence and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son in law once again into this world," he said while interacting with the media outside the hospital.

Addressing the media, Dhruva also expressed his happiness and recalled how his brother was sure it will be a baby boy. He said, "I am extremely thrilled and feeling an immense pleasure that we have a healthy baby boy. Both Meghana and the child are doing fine. I thank Lord Hanuman for this. Holding my nephew made me feel like Chiru is back with me all over again. He is Chiru's son after all. This feeling is unparalleled and I cannot explain it."

Meanwhile, Dhruva bought a silver cradle for his nephew and it is reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh.

