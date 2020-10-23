  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana's son born on their engagement anniversary; Family says it's destined to be

New mommy Meghana's father Sundar Raj told media how October 22 is a special date as they welcomed a new member to their family.
18219 reads Mumbai
Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana's son born on their engagement anniversary
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj Sarja are blessed with a baby boy. Meghana gave birth to a baby boy yesterday and the first photos of the newborn took social media by storm. The adorable photos of Junior Chiru got immense love and blessings on social media. It was a special yet emotional moment for the Sarja family as the couple was blessed with the baby boy on their engagement ceremony.  New mommy Meghana's father Sundar Raj told media how October 22 is a special date. 

"Three years ago, it was on this very date that Meghana and Chiru were engaged. This is a very pleasant coincidence and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son in law once again into this world," he said while interacting with the media outside the hospital. 

Addressing the media, Dhruva also expressed his happiness and recalled how his brother was sure it will be a baby boy. He said, "I am extremely thrilled and feeling an immense pleasure that we have a healthy baby boy. Both Meghana and the child are doing fine. I thank Lord Hanuman for this. Holding my nephew made me feel like Chiru is back with me all over again. He is Chiru's son after all. This feeling is unparalleled and I cannot explain it." 

Meanwhile, Dhruva bought a silver cradle for his nephew and it is reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Late Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana Raj blessed with a baby boy; First pics of newborn with Dhruva Sarja go viral
Meghana Raj Sarja calls Chiranjeevi Sarja her world; Shares PHOTO on his birth anniversary
Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's family shares baby shower video of Meghana Raj: Junior Chiru coming soon
Meghana Raj shares PHOTOS from her baby shower; Says it was late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's wish
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana demands apology from Indrajit Lankesh for naming late actor in drug scandal
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana shares moments with family and pens a heartfelt note for the late actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement