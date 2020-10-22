Chiranjeevi Sarja’s fans distribute sweets, burst crackers outside hospital after the arrival of junior

As soon as the news of the baby's arrival came up online, photos of Junior Chiranjeevi are being shared online with blessings from fans.

In what came as a happy and exciting piece of news to the fans of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja has now given birth to their son, and photos of the baby boy are all over the internet, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. After coming to know about the birth of the junior, his fans burnt crackers and distributed sweets to the public as a token of celebration for the arrival of junior.

Photos of Dhruva Sarja holding the little baby boy in the hospital are making the rounds on social media. Hospital staff held the baby in front of Chiranjeevi’s photo. At a time when Sarja's family is trying their best to find all reasons to smile and spread love, the arrival of the little one has come as happy news to the family and the fans of Chiranjeevi Sarja. A couple of days back, photos of Dhruva standing near a silver cradle made the rounds on social media. Reports suggested that he spent about Rs 10 lakh to buy the cradle.

Meghana Sarja has been sharing photos of herself and her late husband and we all know that the unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi is a huge shock to the family. It goes without saying that Chiranjeevi Sarja's family will never recover from the loss. The actor passed away in Bengaluru due to a heart attack a couple of months back. He was 39.

