Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Rajamarthanda: Makers to release his intro song on the late actor’s birth anniversary

Staring Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead role, few portions of it will have Dhruva Sarja as he will be replacing Chiranjeevi in those portions.

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja tried to reinvent himself as a commercial actor in the last few years of his career in acting. Before the pandemic situation hit the nation, the actor had a handful of films in his pipeline including Rajamarthanda, Kshatriya, Jugari Cross. Sadly, he breathed his last before finishing the projects. Now, it has been revealed by the makers that the actor’s remaining portions of the film Rajamarthanda will be finished by his brother-actor Dhruva Sarja.

The makers of the film will release Chiranjeevi’s intro song on his birth anniversary, which is October 17. It is to be noted that Rajamarthanda is almost completed and only a few portions of Chiranjeevi were left to be shot. Now that Dhruva has been brought on board to finish the film, it is expected that Rajamarthanda will have a proper theatrical release. The film has Deepti Sati as the female lead.

With film cinema halls reopening in the middle of October, it can be expected that the film’s makers will soon announce its release date. Composed by Arjun Janya, the introduction song will be a tribute by the makers to the actor. After suffering a massive heart stroke, Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 2, 2020. His wife Meghana is expecting their first child. He was 39.

