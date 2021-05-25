Chiranjeevi Sarja's cousin & music composer Suraj Sarja shares an adorable photo holding Jr Chiru in his arms

It is great to see how the Sarja family is bonding over this cute munchkin and this photo is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 at the age of 39 following a massive heart attack. His family and friends will never overcome the loss of the actor but they say, life goes on. Baby Chiru is spreading all the happiness and love in the Sarja family. Meghna Raj has been treating fans with adorable photos of Jr Chiru. Chiranjeevi Sarja's cousin & music composer Suraj Sarja had also shared a beautiful photo of him holding Jr Chiru in his arms for the first time.

He captioned it, "I have Never ever carried a baby in my life before. Probably the 1st time and the connection was instant,and it felt like my own. (With my Jr, Chiru)." Meghan commented on the photo, "He is ur own suraj... i just love this picture!!!." It is great to see how the Sarja family is bonding over this cute munchkin and this photo is sure to bring a smile to your face.

After Chiranjeevi's demise, his uncle Kishore Sarja’s son Suraj Sarja shared a collage photo of him with Chiranjeevi and Dhruva. He wrote, "Still can't digest the fact that he is left us and this being last post. Will miss you a lot brother Just no words to explain."

Meghana was five months pregnant when Chiranjeevi passed away. Meghana gave birth to the baby boy on October 22, 2020. The little baby recently turned 6 months old and the family celebrated the half birthday at home with a themed party.

