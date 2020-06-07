Chiranjeevi Sarja's Demise: Actor's LAST Instagram post sees him look back at his best days with his brothers

A day before, Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja shared an amazing picture of him looking back at his childhood with his brothers.

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja died of heart attack in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 39. The actor's death has come as a shock and has left a void in South Indian Cinema. According to media reports, he complained of severe chest pain and respiratory problems today afternoon after which he was immediately rushed to a private hospital. It is reported he suffered cardiac arrest and doctors attempted to revive him. However, they failed to save him. A day before, the Sandalwood star shared an amazing picture of him looking back at his childhood with his brothers.

Chiranjeevi Sarja shared a then and now picture with his brothers and wrote, "Then and now.. we r still the same... what say guys..??" Fans are in shock and heartbroken over Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise. His fans and many celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences and pay tribute to Kannada Cinema's one of the finest actors. One of the fans tweeted, "Absolutely shocked to hear this devastating news. My heartfelt prayers and condolences. Huge loss to all of us."

Check out Chiranjeevi Sarja's last Instagram post below:

Khushbu Sundar is shocked and heartbroken over the actor's demise. She tweeted, "Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39. He was so talented n doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace."

Chiranjeevi is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, nephew of actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. In October 2017, he got engaged to actress Meghana Raj. They married on 2 May 2018.

He started his with film Vayuputra in 2009 and has acted in 22 films.

RIP, Chiranjeevi Sarja!

