Chiranjeevi Sarja's Demise: Shobhaa De goofs up as she shares megastar Chiranjeevi's pic to mourn star's death

Shobhaa De also tweeted as Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away yesterday. However, she was massively trolled for sharing megastar Chiranjeevi's picture instead of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away yesterday, June 7 at the age of 39. The actor's death has left his fans and celebrities heartbroken. " South stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Pandit, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Khusbu Sundar, Kriti Kharbanda among others took to Twitter and poured their hearts out to pay tribute to the late actor. Among many, social commentator and novelist Shobhaa De also tweeted as Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away yesterday. However, she was massively trolled for sharing megastar Chiranjeevi's picture instead of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

In her tweet, she wrote, ‘One more shining star...gone! Just like that... what a tragic loss! Condolences to the bereaved family members.’ Shobhaa De deleted the Tweet after being trolled for this major blunder. Media and PRs down South also slammed Shobhaa De for this goof up. One of the Tweets read, "A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity."

this post is regarding this tweet. pic.twitter.com/GlIaSrh9wq — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja, Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghana (Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife) and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow."

Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj, who is four months pregnant. He is the grandson of veteran actor Shakthi Prasad and nephew of popular South Indian actor Arjun Sarja.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj's PHOTO with the entire family leaves his fans in tears

The Sandalwood star has featured in films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. He has acted in 22 films.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×