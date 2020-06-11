  1. Home
Chiranjeevi Sarja's heartbreaking WhatsApp chat with actor friend Prajwal Devaraj reveals his unfulfilled wish

Close friend and actor Prajwal Devaraj shared a heartbreaking WhatsApp conversation that he along with his other friends had with Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden death on Sunday came as a huge shock to the actor’s family and his fans. Chiranjeevi complained of breathlessness and severe pain in the chest on Saturday after which he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Doctors tried to revive but failed at their efforts. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the actor's family. His close friend and actor Prajwal Devaraj also shared a heartbreaking WhatsApp conversation that he along with his other friends had with Chiranjeevi Sarja. 

The screenshot reveals Chiranjeevi wished to travel out with his friends and this conversation apparently happened during the lockdown. Chiranjeevi Sarja's WhatsApp message read: "We don't know what's in store for us tom..." This breaks our heart as unfortunately, he passed away days after this message. Well, the 39-year-old actor loved travelling and he was looking forward to an amazing trip with his friends, which now remains unfulfilled forever. 

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghna Raj. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. Meghana is pregnant and in the second trimester. 

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Wife Meghna Raj breaks down as hundreds of fans gather to pay their last respects 

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Suraj reposted a photo along with a heartbreaking message on Instagram. He wrote, "Still can't digest the fact that he is left us and this being last post. Will miss you a lot brother. Just no words to explain."

