Chiranjeevi Sarja's son Raayan turns 11 months; Mom Meghana Raj Sarja treats fans with an adorable video

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son is named Raayan Raj Sarja and the little boy is only spreading love and happiness around with his cuteness on social media. Today, Raayan turns 11 months old and mommy Meghana has posted a video of her prince that is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Sharing the video of Raayan in a playful mood, Meghana Raj Sarja wrote, "11 months already?! Growing up too soon Raayan! My dearest fans have always made sure they have celebrated every month along with us! So here is Raayan thanking you all with his goos and gaas!."

The actress recently penned a long note remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja as she shared a glimpse from their son's naming ceremony. Meghana wrote, "As a mother it is important that i do things which is the best for my son… why not have the best of both worlds like how his parents enjoyed… people irrespective of their cast or religion have prayed for him … have prayed for our families… it is only fair that we ask blessings from all the gods above… it was important for me to do this both ways… cause his father, our king believes that humanity matters above everything! Celebrate the best of both traditions! Spoken like a true king! Raayan (Sanskrit), the name also belongs to all religions… different versions, different pronunciations, but one solid meaning! Presenting our pride… our prince… our Raayan Raj Sarja! My baby, u will grow up to be like ur father, he loved people for who they are, and the kind of good work they do for humanity… not for what background they belonged to. He is a giver… he is already proud of you! Amma and appa love you! Its time to RULE!"