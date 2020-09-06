Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana demands apology from Indrajit Lankesh for naming late actor in drug scandal

While the case is being interrogated by CCB, late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's actress-wife Meghana Raj has demanded an apology from Indrajit Lankesh for naming her husband in a Sandalwood drug scandal.

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh has given names of 15 people from the industry who have a connection in a Sandalwood drug scandal. A lot of shocking revelations have come out on social media regarding the biggest drug case linked to the Kannada film industry. actress Ragini Dwivedi is one of the big names who has been named in the FIR. The CCB recently detained her for further investigation. While the case is being interrogated, late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's actress-wife Meghana Raj has demanded an apology from Indrajit Lankesh for naming her husband in the drug case.

N M Suresh, the working president of KFCC, revealed that Meghana is in shock and disturbed over the same and has demanded an apology from the filmmaker. "Meghana Raj has penned a letter to KFCC, stating that the developments over the last few days have caused a lot of pain. She has demanded an apology from Indrajit Lankesh," President of KFCC said.

Indrajit responded to Meghana's letter on a TV channel. He said, "I have already withdrawn my statements made against Chiranjeevi Sarja. I have not said that Chiranjeevi was involved in a drug racket. I said a post mortem should have been done in Chiranjeevi’s case to ascertain the cause of death, as Chiranjeevi’s father was not aware about the real cause of his son's death. Having said that, if I have hurt Meghana Raj or any of their family members, I am ready to apologise on any public platform."

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 6. He was 39. The actor passed away due to cardiac arrest. He married to Meghana in 2018, and the actress is pregnant with their first child.

