Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj breaks down while hugging her husband for the last time; WATCH

The Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away yesterday due to a massive heart stroke at the age of 39. The news of the actor's passing shocked his fans and the south film industry. Now, during the actor's funeral, his wife, Meghana Raj broke down as she hugged her husband for one final time. Meghana Raj is seen besides the late actor and breaks down as she hugs him for the last time. The video has brought tears to the eyes of the fans and followers of the Kannada actor.

The news reports suggest that the actor was having respiratory issues and was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore. On Sunday, as per news reports, the Sandalwood star complained of severe chest pain and later suffered a fatal heart attack. The news of the actor's death let his fans and followers in a state of shock. Many south celebrities took to their social media account to offer their condolences to the Sarja family. Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of Arjun Sarja often referred to as Action King. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj had tied the knot in the year, 2018.

The actor who made his debut in the south film industry in the year 2009 was one of the most loved actors. South celebrities like Khushbu Sundar, actress Rashmika Mandanna, former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble and many others shared their shock and disbelief over the actor's sudden demise. The video which shows Meghana Raj breaking down as she hugged Sarja for the last time has left the fans teary eyed.

