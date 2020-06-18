  1. Home
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj pens a heartbreaking note: Our little one is your precious gift to me

Days after Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise, wife Meghana Raj has penned a heartbreaking note that will leave you in tears. The actress took to social media and expressed how it is difficult to believe he is not around her.
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj pens a heartbreaking note: Our little one is your precious gift to me
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise left the entire industry in shock. His close friends and family members still can't believe Chinrajeevi Sarja is no more and are finding it difficult to move on. The actor passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He was 39. Chiranjeevi’s death had left everyone shattered and more after news came out that his wife and actress Meghana Raj is pregnant with their first child. Social media was flooded with tributes for Chiranjeevi, fondly called Chiru. Fans and actors from the film industry also prayed and sent love to three months pregnant, Meghana Raj. 

Now, days after Chiru's demise, wife Meghana Raj has penned a heartbreaking note that will leave you in tears. The actress took to social media and expressed how it is difficult to believe he is not around her now and that their baby is a precious gift. 

Read the full note here: 

CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja's heartbreaking WhatsApp chat with actor friend Prajwal Devaraj reveals his unfulfilled wish 

An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side.

You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj) on

Credits :Instagram

