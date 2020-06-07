Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj's PHOTO with the entire family leaves his fans in tears

Meghana Raj had shared a family photo alongside Chiranjeevi Sarja on May 2, which is leaving the fans of the late actor teary eyed.

The Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away today in Bangalore. The actor passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. The fans and followers of the late actor took to their social media accounts to shares their shock and disbelief over the actor's sudden demise. Now, Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj had shared a family photo alongside the actor on May 2. This picture has left the actor's fans and followers in tears. The fans took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the Sarja family.

The picture shared by Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj sees the late actor is a happy mood. The entire family is all smiles in the throwback picture. Many celebrities and actors from the south film industry offered their condolences to the family of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on social media. Southern actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her disbelief over the actor's untimely demise. Khushbu Sundar also shared a heart-breaking message over Sarja's sudden death. The south star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away after suffering a fatal heart stroke in Bangalore today.

Check out the throwback picture shared by Meghana Raj

The actor reportedly had respiratory issues, and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. On Sunday, the actor complained of severe chest pain, after which the actor suffered a heart stroke. The actor fans were in sheer tear after seeing the throwback picture which was posted by Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj on her Instagram account.

