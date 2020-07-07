Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana shares moments with family and pens a heartfelt note for the late actor

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj Sarja, who is four months pregnant, recently took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family.

The unfortunate demise of Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja is still a huge shock for the entire film fraternity and his family. Chiranjeevi Sarja's family will never recover from the loss but they are doing everything best possible and give the late actor a reason to smile. Chiranjeevi's wife Meghana, who is four months pregnant, recently took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family. The photos see Meghana Raj Sarja along with her family with Chiranjeevi Sarja's photo frame behind.

Meghana Raj Sarja took to Instagram and shared a few photos from their recent family gathering. She also penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and promised that each day will be just the way he would like it. Meghana wrote, "My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness.... WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!"

The actor passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He was 39.

Chiranjeevi’s death had left everyone shattered and more after news came out that his wife and actress Meghana Raj is pregnant.

