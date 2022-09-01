Chiranjeevi attends the event of First Day First Show; Says 'content is key' as he reacts to Acharya debacle

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest celeb in Tollywood. He is one such actor who is known for constant support towards every movie and actor. Yesterday, the megastar attended the pre-release event of a small budget Telugu movie Fiest Day First Show, which stars Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu as lead actors. During the event he also reacted to the debacle of Acharya and remained content is the key for audiences.

Chiranjeevi attended the event, which took place on Sunday night, in semi formal look. Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana Puttamchetty directed the film, which has Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles. Script is penned by Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV. Radhan of Arjun Reddy fame composed music for this movie, jointly bankrolled by Srija Entertainment and Mitra Vinda Movies.

Chiranjeevi dismissed the theories that people are not showing interest to watch the films in theaters. He added, "Content matters. People throng the theaters if we provide the right content. Proof: Bimbisara, Sita Ramam & Karthikeya2. Films with poor scripts get rejected on the 2nd day itself. I am one of the victims recently.”

Up next, Chiranjeevi has an exciting lineup with projects like Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather. Going by the recently released teaser of the film, he will play the role of a leader of the mass in the movie, who ends up upsetting some people with his unprecedented ways. Along with the Megastar, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, and Satya Dev will also play significant roles in the action entertainer. Backed by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary, and N. V. Prasad under their banners Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the project is a remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi will also play the protagonist in Meher Ramesh's forthcoming action drama, Bholaa Shankar. This much-discussed drama is slated to hit the big screens on 14th April 2023