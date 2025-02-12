Chiranjeevi says his home reminds him of ‘ladies hostel'; REVEALS advice to son Ram Charan about continuing family legacy

Megastar Chiranjeevi was the guest of honor recently for the pre-release event for the film BrahmAnandam. Several conversations and revelations of the actor from the evening have gone viral all over the internet, but one of his interesting remarks about family grabbed maximum attention.

Well, speaking at the pre-release event for the upcoming movie, Chiranjeevi jokingly mentioned that his home now feels like a girls’ hostel, where there is only one male warden.

The megastar indicated having mostly daughters, daughters-in-law and granddaughters in his house, as he exclaimed, feeling how there’s no one to continue the family legacy. Thereafter, Chiranjeevi went on to highlight how he has asked his son Ram Charan to plan for a son next time so that the family line stays ahead.

In his words, “It doesn’t feel like I am in a home. It feels as if there’s a ward in a ladies hostel. There are women all around, and only one man is here. I’m afraid we might see the birth of another girl. I asked Charan, come on this time, let us see another boy. We want to continue our legacy.”

For the untold, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were blessed with two daughters, besides their only son, Ram Charan. Moving on to the next generation, the megastar has granddaughters from his daughters and son.

Well, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were blessed with their baby girl Klin Kaara in June 2023.

Despite this comment about desiring a grandson in the family, Chiranjeevi happens to be a doting grandfather to Klin Kaara. Ever since the latter’s birth, the family has rejoiced over the happy new addition, and the senior actor has frequently shared precious moments with his granddaughter on social media.