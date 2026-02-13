Chiranjeevi shares FIRST PIC of newborn grandkids Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela, Ram Charan holds oldest

The Konidela family has lots to celebrate. Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcomed the birth of their twins on January 31, 2026, which was announced by the grandfather Chiranjeevi on his social media handles. Now the Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu star has once again taken to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the first glimpse of the newborns. He also announced the names of the kids, introducing Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela to the world. The actor also asked for blessings for the new children’s journey of life.

Indra actor Chiranjeevi reveals first look at twin grandkids

Taking to his social media account to share the first look from the naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s newborn twins, grandfather Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness. He wrote, “With boundless joy and divine grace, we are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings.”

The photo included the second-time parents with their new babies, as well as their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, sitting on her father’s lap. Both pairs of grandparents were seen celebrating the big moment as Konidela Chiranjeevi and wife, Surekha Konidala, held the newborns while Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, Upasana’s parents, cheered for the family.

Check out the post below.

Chiranjeevi shares the meanings of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s newborn babies’ names

The Godfather star further spoke about the origins of the two kids’ names, going on to write how Shiva Ram is a ‘profound confluence of two eternal ideals,’ with “Shiva” being inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad and “Ram” from Ram Charan. The boy’s name ‘signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.’

Meanwhile, he called the girl child, Anveera Devi’s name, ‘a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine.’ Here, Anveera is inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi, and reflects ‘grace, courage and unwavering strength.’

