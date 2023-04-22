Chiranjeevi shares his mother's special fish fry recipe; Here's how it's cooked in South Indian style

Chiranjeevi is perfect in everything he does, be it dancing, acting or cooking. He is a pro at all. The Megastar loves cooking and often shares videos of feeding his hand-cooked meals to his family. From crisp dosa, and omelette to fish, he cooked many scrumptious dishes and also shared recipes on his Instagram. Today, we will look into his special fish fry recipe, which he learned from his mother.

If you are someone who loves fish or craves seafood often, here is a recipe you should definitely try out. Chiranjeevi's fish fry recipe is easy to make with not many ingredients as well. As it's his mom's special recipe, there's so much love as well.

Check out the ingredients and recipe to make Chiranjeevi's fish fry

Well, read below for the ingredients needed and the process to make Chiranjeevi's fish fry. Firstly, you need 10-13 small parse fish to make the dish. Next up is Tamarind, Chilli powder, Turmeric powder, Salt, Cumin powder, Onion, Green chilli, and 2 tsp coconut oil.

To prepare the dish, start off by washing and cleaning the fish properly. Next, make a coarse paste of onion and chilli. Now, take the fish and add the coarse paste, also add tamarind paste and mix well. Take chilli powder, turmeric, garlic paste, and other spices to the fix and marinate it well. Then, take a pan, heat it with oil and fry the fish until cooked on both sides. Lastly, garnish it with some coriander. Well, tada, simple, yummy and easy to make, Chiranjeevi's special mom's fish fry dish is ready to eat.



Chiranjeevi cooks fish fry for his mom

During the lockdown, Chiranjeevi cooked this special dish for his mom Anjana Devi and surprised her. The actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Serving mom her own recipe. #SundaySavors." Towards the end of the video, Chiranjeevi serves the dish to his mother Anjana Devi, who approved.

In the video, Chiranjeevi said, "I felt like doing something special for my mom. When we were kids, she used to make this special dish with small fish and chintakailu (a type of tamarind). She used to fry the fish and make a delicious dish. I am going to do them for her now.



Professional front

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will play the lead in director Meher Ramesh's masala entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The much-awaited drama will also see Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest, and Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide on August 11th.

