Chiranjeevi shares a PHOTO of himself in a new bald look; Says 'can I think like a monk'

The actor is seen with a new bald look in the latest picture he shared. Chiranjeevi will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Acharya.

The megastar Chiranjeevi shared a photo of himself on Instagram in a new look. The actor was seen with a new bald look in the latest picture he shared. Chiranjeevi wrote in his Instagram post, "#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?" The superstar will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Acharya. The much awaited film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The latest buzz about the Chiranjeevi starrer is that the film could feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

Previously, it was reported that actress Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the female lead in the film as Trisha Krishnan dropped the film. The news reports further added makers of Acharya stating that she left the project to do another film. Later on, news came to light that the Comali actress will be essaying the lead in the highly anticipated drama. The news reports about the Koratala Siva directorial further add that Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. This news report had got the fans and followers of the actor cum producer very excited about the project.

Check out the post:

The news further adds that Ram Charan will be a part of some high intensity action sequences. The makers reportedly felt that an actress must be brought on board to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan and hence they are considering the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna.

