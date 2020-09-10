  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chiranjeevi shares a PHOTO of himself in a new bald look; Says 'can I think like a monk'

The actor is seen with a new bald look in the latest picture he shared. Chiranjeevi will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Acharya.
9356 reads Mumbai
Chiranjeevi,SouthChiranjeevi shares a PHOTO of himself in a new bald look; Says 'can I think like a monk'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The megastar Chiranjeevi shared a photo of himself on Instagram in a new look. The actor was seen with a new bald look in the latest picture he shared. Chiranjeevi wrote in his Instagram post, "#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?" The superstar will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Acharya. The much awaited film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The latest buzz about the Chiranjeevi starrer is that the film could feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. 

Previously, it was reported that actress Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the female lead in the film as Trisha Krishnan dropped the film. The news reports further added makers of Acharya stating that she left the project to do another film. Later on, news came to light that the Comali actress will be essaying the lead in the highly anticipated drama. The news reports about the Koratala Siva directorial further add that Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. This news report had got the fans and followers of the actor cum producer very excited about the project. 

Check out the post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on

The news further adds that Ram Charan will be a part of some high intensity action sequences. The makers reportedly felt that an actress must be brought on board to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan and hence they are considering the Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna.  

(ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi to essay Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming Telugu remake of Vedalam?)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement