Chiranjeevi shares a picture of him watering the plants; calls it 'morning duty' during the 21 days lockdown

The south megastar Chiranjeevi who featured in the blockbuster film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shared a picture of him watering the plants stating it is his morning duty. The picture features Chiranjeevi in casuals watering the plants in his garden. The south superstar recently joined social media and the fans were very excited to see the actor on social media. The Khaidi No. 150 actor also shared a picture with his mother on his Instagram account. Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan celebrates his 35th birthday today.

The Kondaveeti Donga actor shared a throwback picture with the RRR actor. Chiranjeevi wrote in his post that when the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor was born he was very happy. Furthermore, Chiranjeevi mentions how he realized that Ram Charan was born on World Theatre Day and how the Rangasthalam took to acting just like a fish takes to water. The fans were delighted to see the throwback picture of the megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The south actor Ram Charan will feature next in the highly anticipated south film, titled RRR. This film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Check out the post by Chiranjeevi

The film will also star Jr NTR in the lead. As per the news reports, the film RRR is a period drama and will feature both the leading stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters. The makers of the film RRR released a surprise video of Ram Charan’s character from the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Credits :instagram

