Chiranjeevi shares a throwback Mega moment with siblings Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Vijaya, Madhavi & mom Anjana

Chiranjeevi shared a perfect family moment with his siblings Vijaya Durga, Madhavi Rao, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan and mom Anjana Devi. This precious mega family moment was clicked right before the lockdown.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, family members and friends might be away from each other for some time but memories are only keeping them all together in this tough time. People are sharing their throwback family moments on social media and the latest to join the bandwagon is megastar Chiranjeevi. The Sye Raa star shared a perfect family moment with his siblings Vijaya Durga, Madhavi Rao, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan and mom Anjana Devi. This precious mega family moment was clicked right before the lockdown and Chiranjeevi is nostalgic about it as he recollects the memory spent with his family.

Sharing the throwback picture of him with his family, megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "On a Sunday before lockdown. Missing meeting the dear ones. I am sure most of you share this feeling too. Hope those times will return for all of us..soon!." Recently, Chiranjeevi shared a video of him washing the outside area of his bungalow with water. He wrote, "The paths we take should always be clean #LockdownActivities #StayHomeStaySafe."

Check out Chiranjeevi's latest Twitter posts below:

On a Sunday before lockdown. Missing meeting the dear ones. I am sure most of you share this feeling too. Hope those times will return for all of us..soon!

ఓ ఆదివారం - అమ్మ దగ్గర

నేను- చెల్లెల్లు తమ్ముళ్లు #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/43tiOwQOLD — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 19, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project, citing creative differences. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan after he contributes Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cine workers

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×