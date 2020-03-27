Chiranjeevi shares throwback pic with Ram Charan on his birthday; Says He took to acting like a fish to water
Mega actor Ram Charan turns 35 today and fans have been showering him with some lovely birthday wishes on social media. However, one of the special wishes has come from none other but his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. The Sye Raa star took to social media and shared a super adorable throwback picture of him with Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi also shared a sweet memory about the day when Charan was born and how March 27 is special for one more reason.
I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March - ‘Prapancha ‘Rangasthala’ dinotsavam’ ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan 's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan ! #ThrowbackPic
On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The first motion poster of the film was released on Ugadi and it has only set high expectations among the audience. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. It is a fictitious tale based on the life of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
