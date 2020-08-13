  1. Home
Chiranjeevi shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt as he wishes him a speedy recovery with an emotional note

Chiranjeevi shared a stunning throwback picture of him hugging Sanjay Dutt and also penned a heartfelt note as he wished him a speedy recovery.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and fans across the country have been praying for his speedy recovery on social media. Before the news broke out in the media, Dutt tweeted that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’ Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also issued a statement and said that ‘this too shall pass’. In a statement, she said, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass." 

Sanjay Dutt's close friend and Megastar Chiranjeevi also wished for actor's speedy recovery. Chiranjeevi shared a stunning throwback picture of him hugging Sanjay Dutt and also penned a heartfelt note as he wished him a speedy recovery. The megastar of Telugu film industry tweeted, "Dearest @duttsanjay bhai , pained to know you are confronted with this health situation.But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too.All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery." 

The picture shared by Chiranjeevi is from an event that took place last year in Hyderabad. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Sanjay Dutt were seen bonding at the event. 

Check out tweet and photos below: 

 

