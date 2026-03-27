Chiranjeevi shares UNSEEN photos on son Ram Charan’s 41st birthday: ‘Love and admiration for you only grow stronger’

Chiranjeevi is letting the tear dams open with this one. On March 27, 2026, commemorating the 41st birthday of his dear son, Ram Charan, he shared never-before-seen photos of them. The Megastar rang in his son’s big day with a walk down memory lane for the family. Crucial days from their lives on past birthdays, family vacations, and special moments were revealed in the sweet update.

Actor Chiranjeevi pens a note for ‘dear Ram Charan Babu’ on the latter’s birthday

Taking to his Instagram account with over 3 million followers, the 70-year-old star wrote, “Charan Babu…From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today… You make me truly proud. The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values… every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger. May God’s blessings and fans’ love always guide you towards greater heights. Happy Birthday, dear Ram Charan.”

He attached photos of himself with his son, celebrating other birthdays, and hanging out on the sets of his films.

About Chiranjeevi

Debuting in 1978 as an actor, Chiranjeevi went on to become a superstar in the Telugu cinema world and has gathered a countless number of awards in his five decades of acting career. Marrying Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah, and the two welcomed three children, daughters Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan. He is also the brother-in-law of film producer Allu Aravind, and the uncle to actors Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, among others.

The megastar’s latest role was in the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and he is all set to appear next in Vishwambhara later this year.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently welcomed twins with his wife Upasana Konidela, making them a family of five.

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