Chiranjeevi shares a video of him dancing with his granddaughter; Kajal Aggarwal has cutest reaction to it

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently joined Twitter and the Sye Raa star is treating his fans daily with some amazing videos and pictures. Chiranjeevi recently shared a video of him with his granddaughter Navishka, daughter of Sreeja Kalyan. The video is going viral on social media and fans just can't stop commenting on it. The adorable video sees Chiranjeevi enjoying his time playing with the little Navishka is super cute. We bet you won't stop watching this video on repeat mode.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing and dancing to the music of his film with granddaughter, Navishka. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it."

The video is getting a lot of comments and has been retweeted thousands times. Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is said to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya also could not stop herself from commenting this cutest video. She wrote, "Omg! How adorable. Cutest lil groovester on the Internet."

Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it.పాట నాది కాబట్టి,అమ్మమ్మ సురేఖ దగ్గర క్రెడిట్ నాకే #PreLockdownMoments #Throwbackvideo #navishka_k pic.twitter.com/znNOyMY0MB — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 28, 2020

Omg! How adorable. Cutest lil groovester on the Internet — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 28, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has a couple of films in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Acharya. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project, citing creative differences and is said to be replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva.

He will also be seen in Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The film will be backed by Ram Charan under his production banner.

