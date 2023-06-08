Chiranjeevi, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff and prominent celebs attend Abishek Ambareesh-Aviva's reception

Late Kannada actor Ambareesh and veteran actress Sumalatha's son Abishek tied the knot with Aviva Bidapa on June 5. After the grand ceremony in Karnataka, the couple hosted a reception party on Wednesday night, which was attended by family and friends from the film industry, and prominent political figures. Several photos from the reception have surfaced on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the reception of Abishek and Aviva with his wife. Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra, Jackie Shroff, Khushbu Sundar and many others. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah also attended the grand reception.

Actress Divya Spandana also blessed the newlyweds. She wore an orange saree and looked stunning. A few inside glimpses of Darshan aka D'Boss from the reception party as he shared a light-hearted moment with Sumalatha and Abishek is going viral on Twitter.

Abishek and Aviva Bidapa opted for traditional Indian looks for the lavish reception. While the Bad Manners actor wore a golden sherwani with a pearl necklace, his wife looked regal as she complimented him in a matching saree.

About Abishek and Aviva's wedding

Just like the reception, the wedding was a grand affair as well. From the pictures that went viral on the internet, it was reported that superstar Rajinikanth, Yash, and Kichcha Sudeep attended the wedding. Politician Venkaiah Nadu and legendary actor Mohan Babu were also seen in the pictures that have gone viral on social media.

The wedding celebration began with the Haldi ceremony, followed by Mehendi as well. A few glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. Both Abishek and Aviva were reportedly in a relationship for a long time and will be entering a new phase of life.

Meanwhile, Abishek Ambareesh made his debut in 2019 with Amar and is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bad Manners. Recently, he and Aviva gave a tribute to his father Rebel star by dancing to his iconic songs on birth anniversary. The video went viral on social media.

