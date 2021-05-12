Chiranjeevi speaks to Jr NTR on call and shares an update about his health condition

Jr NTR has tested positive for COVID-19. Megastar Chiranjeevi recently made a phone call to Jr NTR to check on his health condition.

On May 19, Jr NTR took to his social media space and shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He and his family are currently under home quarantine and are following all the Covid-19 protocols. The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava star actor is doing well, megastar Chiranjeevi revealed on Twitter. The Megastar of the Tollywood film industry recently made a phone call to Jr NTR to check on his health condition. The Sye Raa star shared about the same for Jr NTR's fans on Twitter.

He wrote, "I talked to Tarak a while ago. He is on home quarantine taking all the precautions. He and his family members are doing good. I felt very happy to know that he is very excited and energetic. God bless @tarak9999." Meanwhile, in the other great news, Allu Arjun has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. The Pushpa actor took to social media and shared this happy news with his fans and well-wishers along with a thank you note. Pooja Hegde, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Kalyaan Dhev, Nivetha Thomas among others were also diagnosed with Covid-19.

Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet below:

కాసేపటి క్రితం తారక్ తో మాట్లాడాను.అన్ని జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంటూ home quarantine లో ఉన్నారు.He and his family members are doing good.తను చాలా ఉత్సాహంగా,energtic గా ఉన్నారని తెలుసుకుని I felt very happy.త్వరలోనే పూర్తిగా కోలుకుంటారని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.

God bless @tarak9999 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 12, 2021

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan. The magnum opus is slated to release on October 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

The actor has also teamed up with director Koratala Siva for an untitled film. Moviegoers cant keep calm to know what's in store for them as the film marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster film Janatha Garage.

