Chiranjeevi spends his 67th birthday with son Ram Charan, other family members and friends; WATCH

Chiranjeevi turned 67 on the 22nd of August this year. The Megastar celebrated his special day in the presence of his son Ram Charan, wife Surekha Konidela, along with the rest of his extended family. Taking to Instagram, the Acharya actor shared a sneak peek into his birthday celebration, along with the caption, "Glimpses from the #FamilyTime This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments."

The RRR star took to Twitter, and wrote on his dad's birthday, "To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday!" He even dropped a picture of the father and son twinning in white.

Up next, Chiranjeevi has an exciting lineup with projects like Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather. Going by the recently released teaser of the film, he will play the role of a leader of the mass in the movie, who ends up upsetting some people with his unprecedented ways. Along with the Megastar, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, and Satya Dev will also play significant roles in the action entertainer. Backed by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary, and N. V. Prasad under their banners Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the project is a remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer.