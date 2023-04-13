Chiranjeevi spent a whopping amount on the registration number of his swanky new car?

Chiranjeevi, who has been working since the 80s, is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is currently in the news for reportedly purchasing a brand new car Toyota Vellfire. But that's not the news, he reportedly spent Rs 5 lakhs for the fancy number plate of the car.

Chiranjeevi added a luxurious MUV Toyota Vellfire to his impressive automobile collection. The swanky car is reportedly worth Rs 1 crore. The new Toyota SUV is said to be a popular car among Tollywood celebs as reportedly Jr NTR and Naga Babu also own them.

And above that, for the number plate registration, he spent another Rs 5 lakhs. According to reports, he registered TS09GB1111 as a number plate for his luxurious new car. The megastar is said to have a thing for unique registration numbers, as all of his vehicles are registered with all 1’s.

Chiranjeevi loves cars and has a garage full of high-end and posh four-wheelers. The actor has Range Rover Autobiography, Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Rolls Royce, gifted by his son and RRR actor Ram Charan. With his impressive car collection, including the Toyota Vellfire, the megastar doesn't comprise on his vehicles although he maintains a very grounded and private life.

Upcoming films

Chiranjeevi will play the lead in director Meher Ramesh's masala entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The much-awaited drama will also see Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest, and Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, the movie has been set against the backdrop of Kolkata. The storyline for the film has been provided by Nagendra Kasi. Going by the previews of the movie dropped till now, the Megastar will be seen in a massy avatar in his next.

Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide on August 11th. It is produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials. The upcoming film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

