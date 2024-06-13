Chiranjeevi spills beans on PM Narendra Modi’s reaction to Pawan Kalyan’s first visit to Mega family house after big win

Telugu actor and former Union Minister of State Chiranjeevi extended his wishes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan. Naidu became the CM of the state for the fourth time. Besides, he also revealed the conversation Pawan Kalyan and PM Modi had on the stage during the oath ceremony.

On his X account, the megastar wrote, “Sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time @ncbn to Nara Chandrababu Naidu.”

His next tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, “When Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, brother Pawan Kalyan, and I spoke together on the platform today, he said that he saw the video of Pawan Kalyan coming home for the first time after the election results, and it made him emotional. It made me so happy that the scenes where the family members, especially our brothers and sisters, shared the love between them, reflected our cultural traditions and family values, and those moments are ideal for each and every brother and sister. For their keen attention, my thanks!”

Recently, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was spotted attending the oath-taking ceremony of N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. The event was filled with South Indian stalwarts, including Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with Chiranjeevi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the swearing-in event.

One of the highlights of the oath-taking ceremony was PM Modi holding the hands of both Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, and fans went berserk over that.

Konidela Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi’s son and a renowned Telugu actor, was also spotted chatting with N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for their big win.

“Kudos to @PawanKalyan Garu Your dedication & hard work have truly paid off. The people of Andhra Pradesh & I have utmost faith in your leadership,” read his tweet.

Pawan Kalyan's victory marked a retrieval of the lost glory in the political dynamics of the Mega family. He was seen emotional on the stage during the oath-taking ceremony, highlighting the significance of this achievement for both himself and his family's legacy in politics.

More about Chiranjeevi's filmography

Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Apart from him, the film also featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Up next, Chiranjeevi will star in the Telugu socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Kunal Kapoor, Surbhi, Vennela Kishore, and others. Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani is scoring the music. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025.

