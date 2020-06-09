Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli thank Telangana government for granting permission to resume with filming of movies

Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli thanked the Chief Minister of Telangana for granting permission to resume with the filming of movies that were brought to a halt.

After the Telangana government granted permission to resume with the filming of movies and TV series that were brought to a halt, Tollywood biggies including Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli took to their Twitter spaces and thanked the government for granting permission to resume with the shooting. They both thanked the government for acting on a timely basis and coming up with a quick solution. SS Rajamouli stated in his Tweet that it the responsibility of the people in the industry to work it out with the recommended safely guidelines.

“Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process. Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job,” wrote SS Rajamouli on his Twitter space. A meeting with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and sought his permission to resuming with the filming.

Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process. Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 9, 2020

Also Read: PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli meet AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy seeking permission to start shooting

Meanwhile, the Tollywood biggies met the Andra Pradesh Chief Minister today. Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli met with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy seeking his permission to start shooting in the state. After the meeting, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and announced that the Chief Minister sounded positive and that they were hoping to hear good news soon.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×