Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to get TV anchor Anasuya for a song? Find out

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya will have popular TV anchor Anasuya for a song sequence. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Ram Charan.

Tollywood’s one of the most awaited movies in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. The film has megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the main heroine. Now, according to new reports, popular anchor Anasuya has been approached for a special song in the film. Though this news is only a speculation, it has already been making rounds on social media. An official confirmation is still awaited by the makers regarding the news.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Acharya will have Mahesh Babu in an extended cameo, and Ram Charan, who has bankrolled the film, will be seen as a Naxalite and he will appear in the film for about thirty minutes. Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important role in the film. While there has been no confirmation on either of the reports, it would be huge news if the reports turn out to be true. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also have Sonu Sood in a key role.

While it was reported sometime back that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the lead role in the film, the Indian 2 actor confirmed the same while having a live interaction with her fans on social media. Confirming her starring in the film, the south star also revealed that she will be female lead in it. Earlier, Trisha was supposed to play the female lead. However, the 96 actor opted out of the film citing creative differences. Following this, Kajal was auditioned and selected for the role.

