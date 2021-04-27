Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya postponed due to surge in COVID 19 cases; New release date to be announced soon

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya will not be releasing on May 13 due to the rise in COVD-19 cases in India.

Acharya starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role is one of the much-awaited upcoming mega-budget movies that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The action drama was scheduled to release on May 13 but unfortunately, the makers have decided to push the date due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya will not be releasing on May 13 for the same season. The makers of the film announced the same on Twitter. Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company tweeted, "Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe!" Acharya has been the talk of the town since its inception for a lot of reasons. One being, Ram Charan will soon be living the dream of sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. After being for 13 years in the industry, the Rangasthalam star will finally be seen alongside his father in Siva Koratala directorial. Meanwhile, check out what makers have to say about the movie being postponed:

Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe!#AcharyaPostponed — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mani Sharma-Chiranjeevi combo is expected to break their own music records with this film. Apart from that, many of India’s top technicians are on board for Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead role while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo opposite Ram Charan.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

