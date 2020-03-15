Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya shooting put on hold due to Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Megastar Chiranjeevi has halted the shoot of Acharya for 10-15 days as a preventive measure. He has also requested everyone to be safe and responsible.

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya hit the headlines recently after Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project owing to creative differences. She tweeted, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project. (sic)." Well, the film is in the news yet again as the makers have put shooting on hold due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The megastar has halted the shoot for 10-15 days as a preventive measure for the entire cast and crew.

He has also requested everyone to be safe and responsible. “This is everyone’s responsibility. I request all the producers to postpone the shootings for another 10 to 15 days since shootings require manpower of 100 to 200 people. Avoiding large-scale gathering is important to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement. Meanwhile, the government has decided to close all educational institutions, cinema theatres, clubs, bars, zoos, amusement centers till March 31st.

కరోనా వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి కాకుండా కేసీఆర్ ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకుంటున్న చర్యలకు తోడుగా ప్రజా సహకారం అవసరం... నా సినిమా షూటింగ్ లను తక్షణం వాయిదా వేస్తున్నాం ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం కూడా చర్యలు తీసుకుంటోంది, మరింత అప్రమత్తత అవసరం - మాజీ కేంద్రమంత్రి, మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి #Coronavirus #Acharya pic.twitter.com/EFWIu4Iaju — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) March 14, 2020

Coming back to Chiranjeevi's Acharya, the film is directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.

