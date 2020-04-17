Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's director Koratala Siva unsure about the movie's release within the decided time

Acharya's director Koratala Siva is unsure about the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer this year. Only 40 percent of the shooting schedule has been completed to date.

Ardent fans of megastar Chiranjeevi have been waiting eagerly for his next project Acharya to be released soon. However, the movie has its share of problems and most of us know about them one way or the other. Acharya’s director Koratala Siva has spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview. It is already known that the shooting for the movie has been put on halt owing to the lockdown rules that have been imposed across India.

The filmmaker is now skeptical about the completion of the movie this year. As revealed by him in an interview, almost 40 percent shoot for Acharya has already been completed. But given the present circumstances, Siva is concerned whether the movie will be released on the decided date or not. Moreover, confusion has already emerged regarding the release dates of numerous movies. As a result of this, finding the dates of the cast and crew will be a difficult job because of the rising demands.

These are the reasons cited by Koratala Siva for being unsure about the release of the much-anticipated movie this year. Talking about Acharya, the movie features Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Earlier, Trisha Krishnan was roped in for playing the female lead but was replaced by Kajal for backing out later on. Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan will be reportedly portraying a significant role in the movie. The megastar had revealed in a recent interview that Acharya’s storyline will be sending out a strong socio-political message to the masses.

