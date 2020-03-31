Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's first look poster to be unveiled on THIS date? Find Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi's first look from his next film Acharya is expected to be released on April 2.

While it was speculated earlier that Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya’s first look poster would be unveiled on Ugadi, the makers did not release it on that day. Now, new reports suggest that the first look will be unveiled by the makers on April 3, which happens to be the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami. This news has upped the excitement of the audience and fans of the megastar. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier last week that popular anchor Anasuya has been approached for a special song in the film. Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal playing the main heroine. It was reported earlier that Acharya will have Mahesh Babu in an extended cameo, and Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, will be seen as a Naxalite and he will appear in the film for about thirty minutes. Some reports also suggest that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important role in the film.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also have Sonu Sood in a key role. Earlier, south star Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film. The Ram star walked out of the film citing creative differences, after which Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned. Kajal, while having an interaction with her fans on social media, confirmed her role in the film. It is to be noted that the makers have not yet officially launched the title. Chiranjeevi, while talking during an event, revealed it accidentally.

