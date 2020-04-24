Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's shoot to continue without Kajal Aggarwal? Find Out

The shooting schedule for megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya will continue in Kajal Aggarwal's absence. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the release of megastar Chiranjeevi’s next project which has been titled, Acharya. The socio-political drama was initially supposed to feature Trisha Krishan as the female lead but the actress backed out later on. Thus, she was being replaced by Kajal Aggarwal in the same. As we all know, just like all other movies, the shooting schedule of Acharya has also been scrapped as of now owing to the unprecedented situation prevailing around due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, as per reports, the actress had not joined the sets even during the previous shooting schedules before the lockdown. And as of now, a decision has been made on the part of Acharya’s makers that the shooting schedule for the movie will continue again without the actress. This has been decided because Kajal is currently stranded in Mumbai because of the lockdown and will not be able to come to Hyderabad for completing the shoot.

This is the reason why those scenes which do not involve her or need to be shot indoors will go on floors as soon as the lockdown ends. Talking about Acharya, the movie has been helmed by noted filmmaker Koratala Siva. As per reports, Regina Cassandra will make a special appearance in one of the movie’s songs. The music for the Chiranjeevi starrer has been composed by Mani Sharma. Well, we will have to wait a little more to get further details about the much-awaited movie.

