Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's shoot gets postponed by two months after lead star tests positive for COVID 19?

The latest news update about the Koratala Siva directorial states that the makers have pushed the filming schedule ahead for two months after Chiranjeevi tested positive for COVID 19.

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Acharya states that the makers have reportedly postponed the film's shoot by two months after megastar Chiranjeevi tested positive for COVID 19. The southern superstar recently announced that he tested positive for COVID 19, when he got tested as a part of the process to resume the shoot for Acharya. Now, the latest news update about the Koratala Siva directorial states that the makers have pushed ahead the filming schedule for two months after Chiranjeevi tested positive for COVID 19.

The upcoming film Acharya will reportedly revolve around a strong social message. The makers of the much awaited Chiranjeevi starrer have not yet announced the central theme of the film. The news reports about the Koratala Siva directorial also state that actor cum producer Ram Charan will have an extended cameo in the film. The news reports state that the RRR actor will be essaying a crucial role in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing the highly anticipated drama Acharya on the big screen.

The actor cum producer Ram Charan is essaying the lead role in the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial called RRR. This film will also feature southern star Jr NTR in the lead. The first look poster of Ram Charan from RRR was unveiled some time back. The fans and followers of Ram Charan are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Koratala Siva makes changes to the script of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×