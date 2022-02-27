Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar’s first look to be out this Mahashivratri on 1 March

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar’s first look will be revealed on 1 March on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted that the much-awaited first look will be released at 9:05 AM. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the titular role of Shankar in the action drama. Shankar is the other name for Lord Shiva and what better day to share the first look than Mahashivratri!

The makers had earlier released the film’s pre-look called ‘Swag Of Bhola’ and the audience gave it a thumping nod. Meher Ramesh has directed the megastar in this Mega Action Entertainer. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials, the project is being presently shot in Hyderabad.



National-award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film, while Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Mahati Swara has rendered the music for the film, while Dudley has taken care of the cinematography. Meanwhile, Marthand K Venkatesh is responsible for editing.

Satyanand has penned the storyline for ‘Bhola Shankar’ and dialogues have been written by Thirupathi Mamidala. Chiranjeevi’s next is expected to come to theatres this year.

Chiranjeevi’s other projects include Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’. Once again, the actor will be seen doing the title character alongside Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, ‘Acharya’ will be released in theatres on 29 April. Chiranjeevi also has Mohan Raja’s 'Godfather' lined up for 2022.

