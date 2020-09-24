Chiranjeevi states the reason for Sujeeth being replaced by VV Vinayak for his upcoming Lucifer remake

After the Saaho director Sujeeth was out of the remake project, director VV Vinayak was brought on board for the job. The film Lucifer was helmed by actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As per the latest news reports, the southern megastar Chiranjeevi has reportedly stated the reason as to why the Saaho director Sujeeth was replaced by another director for his upcoming film. This film is touted to be the Lucifer remake that was going to be directed by the ace director Sujeeth. The southern superstar reportedly said that the director Sujeeth was unable to give adequate time to the script of the highly anticipated remake of Lucifer as he was getting married. The director recently tied the knot. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star understood the dilemma faced by the director and hence brought on board another director for the project.

After the Saaho director Sujeeth was out of the remake project, director VV Vinayak was brought on board for the job. The film Lucifer was helmed by actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film saw Malayalam megastar Mohanlal essaying the lead. The film proved to be a massive hit and the fans loved every aspect of the film. The fans and followers of Mohanlal were very impressed by the portrayal of the lead character by Drishyam star.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming remake of the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial. There are a lot of expectations riding on the upcoming remake of Lucifer, since the original film was a blockbuster hit. The southern megastar Chiranjeevi is currently looking forward to wind up the Koratala Siva directorial called Acharya.

(ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi suggests makers of Acharya to have a trial shoot with the crew; Wants COVID 19 tests done for all)

Share your comment ×