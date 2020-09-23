Chiranjeevi suggests makers of Acharya to have a trial shoot with the crew; Wants COVID 19 tests done for all

Now, the latest news update about the Chiranjeevi starrer is that the lead actor wants the makers of the highly anticipated film Acharya to do a trial shoot first before the makers resume the filming and also that all crew members must be tested for COVID 19.

As per the latest news reports in the south film industry, megastar Chiranjeevi has requested the makers of his upcoming film Acharya to start a trial shoot. As per the news reports, Chiranjeevi has also requested the makers of Acharya to get all the members of cast and crew tested for COVID 19. Previously it was reported that the director of the much awaited drama, Koratala Siva wanted to shoot for the film with a long schedule without any breaks.

Before the COVID 19 lockdown, the makers of the Chiranjeevi had wrapped up some parts of the film. But, now the major task is to wind up the entire film's shoot. Now, the latest news update about the Chiranjeevi starrer is that the lead actor wants the makers of the highly anticipated film Acharya to do a trial shoot first before the makers resume the shoot of the film. Chiranjeevi has also requested that all the members of the cast and crew should be tested for COVID 19 before they can join the sets of the film once the shooting resumes.

The film Acharya is an ambitious project of the makers and also of the lead actor. As per previous news reports on the Koratala Siva directorial, the film revolves around the strong social message. The makers have not yet announced what the central theme of the film is, but the news reports state that the film will have a very strong social message as its central idea.

